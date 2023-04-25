What details do I need to provide when applying for car finance?

When applying for car finance, you will typically need to provide the following details: Personal information: This includes your full name, date of birth, and contact information such as your phone number and email address. Employment and income details: You will need to provide information about your employment status, including your employer’s name and contact details. You will also need to provide details about your income, such as your salary or wages, as well as any other sources of income. Financial information: This includes details about your current debts, such as credit card balances and loans, as well as any assets you may have, such as savings or property. Vehicle details: You will need to provide information about the car you are looking to finance, including the make, model, and year of the vehicle. Insurance details: You may be required to provide proof of insurance coverage for the car you are looking to finance. References: You may be asked to provide references, such as a previous employer or landlord, who can vouch for your character and financial responsibility. Keep in mind that the specific details required may vary depending on the lender and the type of car finance you are applying for. Be sure to read the application carefully and provide all the requested information accurately and completely.

Can I repay my car finance deal early?

Yes, it is possible to repay your car finance deal early. It is legislated that all regulated car finance companies must allow customers to settle agreements either in full or partially. To pay off an agreement early, the first step is to ask your finance provider for a settlement figure, which is the amount you will need to pay to end the agreement and take ownership of the car. A partial settlement allows you to pay off a chunk of the loan as a one-off payment, which reduces the length of the agreement and/or the amount of the monthly payments. Lenders cannot charge fees for early settlement, and customers get a rebate of any interest owed too. Note it is important to make sure that your finance provider is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority before agreeing to any finance agreement. You should be able to find their registration number at the bottom of their website, and you can confirm this on the FCA register.

What is a soft search?

A soft credit search is a type of credit check that does not leave a visible footprint on your credit report and does not affect your credit score. Soft credit searches are often used by lenders, credit card companies, or other financial institutions to check your credit history as part of a preliminary application process. Soft credit searches typically involve reviewing only a limited amount of information, such as your credit score or your credit report’s summary information. They are also sometimes called ‘soft pulls’ or ‘soft inquiries’ and are distinguished from hard credit searches, which are more detailed and can impact your credit score.

What happens if I miss my car finance repayments?

If you miss your car finance repayments, it can have serious consequences on your credit score, your ability to borrow in the future, and your ownership of the car. The specific consequences of missing repayments can vary depending on the type of finance agreement you have and the lender’s policies, but here are some common outcomes: Late payment fees: Your lender may charge you late payment fees if you miss your repayment deadline. These fees can add up quickly and make it more difficult to catch up on your payments. Damage to credit score: Missed or late payments will be reported to credit bureaus and will negatively impact your credit score. A poor credit score can make it more difficult to get approved for credit in the future. Repossession of the car: If you continue to miss payments, your lender may repossess the car or your other assets. Legal action: If the lender is unable to recover the outstanding balance through repossession or other means, they may take legal action against you to recover the debt. This can result in a county court judgement against you and may impact your ability to borrow in the future. If you are struggling to make your car finance repayments, it is important to contact your lender as soon as possible. Many lenders have programmes to help borrowers who are experiencing financial difficulties, such as payment plans or loan modifications. It is always better to communicate with your lender and work out a solution than to ignore the problem and risk damaging your credit score or losing your car.

What is a representative APR?

APR stands for annual percentage rate. It’s a measure of the interest rate you’ll pay on a loan or credit product over the course of one year. The APR includes not only the interest charged on the loan, but also any other fees or charges associated with the loan, such as application fees. The APR is expressed as a percentage and can be used to compare different loan products with varying interest rates and fees. Generally, a lower APR means you will pay less in interest and fees over the life of the loan. It is important to note that APR is not the same as the interest rate. While the interest rate only reflects the cost of borrowing the initial loan amount, the APR takes into account all costs associated with the loan. As a result, the APR is typically a higher number than the interest rate. When considering a loan or credit product, it is important to pay attention to both the interest rate and the APR to fully understand the cost of borrowing. Always read the terms and conditions of the loan agreement carefully, including any fees or charges associated with the loan, to determine the total cost of borrowing.

How quickly can I get a car finance deal?

The length of time it takes to get a car finance deal can vary depending on a number of factors, such as the lender’s application process, the type of car finance deal you are applying for, and the completeness of the information you provide. However, in many cases, you can complete the application process online within a few minutes and get approved for car finance within a few days. Most lenders offer a “cooling-off period” – which applies to all regulated finance agreements – which means you can cancel the contract and walk away if you change your mind. The cooling-off period is typically 14 days and begins either the day you sign the agreement or the day you receive a signed copy, and you might not be able to take possession of the car until this period has ended – particularly in a lease agreement, where the leasing company is buying the vehicle from a dealer on your behalf. Your lender should explain whether this period applies before you get to the contract stage.

Can I sell a financed car?

If your car is still on finance, such as HP or PCP, you can’t sell it until you’ve paid off the agreement in full, as you don’t legally own it yet. Once you’ve paid off your car finance in full, you’ll own your car outright so should be able to sell it if you choose to.

Which is best – hire purchase or PCP?