For households on a low income, accessing affordable broadband is particularly important. Recognising this need, some internet service providers offer a social tariff.
Social tariffs are specially discounted broadband plans available to customers on certain government benefits, such as Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, or Universal Credit, among others.
Social tariffs aim to ensure that everyone has access to the internet, which is increasingly considered a necessity for everyday tasks such as job hunting, managing finances, accessing government services, and children’s education. However, according to Citizens Advice, in the last year, one million people cancelled their broadband services due to cost of living increases, with many unaware that these discounts exist. Ofcom claims that more than four million eligible are missing out on average annual savings of £144.
While the cost of a social tariff can vary between providers, they are significantly cheaper than standard broadband deals, have no early exit penalties, and are not subject to any mid-contract price increases.
Although free broadband is unavailable, TalkTalk recently joined with Jobcentre Plus to provide free broadband for six months to eligible customers, and providers including BT, Sky, Virgin Media, and Vodafone offer heavily discounted services.
Eligibility criteria for these tariffs can vary, so it’s essential to check with individual broadband providers to understand if you qualify and what documentation you need to provide. The application process is usually straightforward, intending to make it as accessible as possible for those who need it.