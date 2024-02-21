Broadband prices tend to increase annually, and this sometimes happens mid-contract. Switching providers could give you a better broadband deal and faster speeds.
Whatever your reason for getting a new deal, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s now easier than ever to switch. This guide outlines everything you need to know about switching broadband providers.
Step-by-step guide to switching broadband providers
Step 1: Check whether you can leave without fees
Check your contract end date. If you’re out of contract, you won’t need to pay a cancellation fee. If you’re still in contract and would like to switch, you’ll probably need to pay an early exit fee as well as the remaining months on your contract. Every provider has different terms and conditions, so you should contact your provider’s customer service team to find out what fees may apply to you.
Step 2: Compare broadband deals
Use our compare deals page to find the best broadband deals available for your postcode. You should compare several options to find the right one for you. Also consider each broadband provider’s reputation.
Before committing to a provider, consider these factors:
- Broadband speeds
- Cost of deal
- Setup fees
- Added extras
Step 3: Pick a deal and sign up
Once you’ve chosen your new deal, you can go ahead and sign the contract and choose a date for it to go live. You may need to arrange for a technician to visit if you require new wiring.
Step 4: Find out the next steps
In most instances, your new provider will handle the switch. This means you won’t need to let your old provider know you’re switching. However, if you’re switching to a provider that doesn’t use the Openreach network, such as Virgin Media, you may need to inform your old provider yourself.
Your old provider will inform you of any exit fees and explain how to return equipment. Your new provider will send your new router and setup instructions in the post.
Why should I switch broadband providers?
Switching to a new broadband provider could provide a better deal. When your current contract ends, your monthly fee will likely increase – most providers increase the price when your minimum term is up.
You might find faster broadband speeds elsewhere. Switching providers could improve your average internet speed and provide a more stable broadband connection.
Can I switch broadband providers if I’m still in contract?
You can switch broadband providers if you’re still in contract, but it’s not advisable.
Cancelling your contract early could result in a hefty exit fee. Your exit fee is typically based on the number of months left in your contract. You’ll also need to return any equipment; if you don’t, this could incur further fees.
If you’re switching because you’re not satisfied with the service, exit fees might be avoidable. Ofcom regulations state that if you’re not receiving the speeds you were promised, you can leave without paying an exit fee.
How long does it take to switch broadband providers?
The timeframe for switching broadband providers is generally around two weeks.
There are a few factors that may influence this timeframe. If you don’t require any new wiring, the process will generally be faster. If you need a new phone line or you’re switching to Virgin Media, which has its own cable network, this could increase the timeframe.
If your current deal runs on the Openreach network and your new provider uses the same network, you can use “one-stop switch.” This means your new provider will arrange the switch for you. BT, Sky, EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone are some providers that use Openreach.