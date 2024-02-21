Step 1: Check whether you can leave without fees

Check your contract end date. If you’re out of contract, you won’t need to pay a cancellation fee. If you’re still in contract and would like to switch, you’ll probably need to pay an early exit fee as well as the remaining months on your contract. Every provider has different terms and conditions, so you should contact your provider’s customer service team to find out what fees may apply to you.

Step 2: Compare broadband deals

Use our compare deals page to find the best broadband deals available for your postcode. You should compare several options to find the right one for you. Also consider each broadband provider’s reputation.

Before committing to a provider, consider these factors:

Broadband speeds

Cost of deal

Setup fees

Added extras

Step 3: Pick a deal and sign up

Once you’ve chosen your new deal, you can go ahead and sign the contract and choose a date for it to go live. You may need to arrange for a technician to visit if you require new wiring.

Step 4: Find out the next steps

In most instances, your new provider will handle the switch. This means you won’t need to let your old provider know you’re switching. However, if you’re switching to a provider that doesn’t use the Openreach network, such as Virgin Media, you may need to inform your old provider yourself.

Your old provider will inform you of any exit fees and explain how to return equipment. Your new provider will send your new router and setup instructions in the post.