Moving house can be a complicated process, so you’ll want to ensure that switching your broadband goes as smoothly as possible. This guide will cover everything you need to know about moving house and switching your broadband, from cancelling your current contract to finding a new broadband deal.
What are my options for broadband when moving house?
You have two options for your broadband when it comes to moving house; you can choose to keep your current broadband package and provider, or you can cancel your contract and sign up for a new broadband plan.
In both instances, you’ll need to contact your current broadband provider and follow any necessary steps, which may include paying a cancellation or moving fee and returning your equipment to your provider.
Transferring your current broadband to a new home
If you want to keep your current broadband package when moving home, you should consider some crucial factors.
- Coverage: your current provider may not be able to offer the same services at a new postcode. It’s vital that you check the speeds for your new address and determine whether you can access fibre to the premises or fibre to the cabinet broadband, which are the two fastest types of broadband in the country and don’t require a landline service
- Contract: if you want to keep your current provider, you need to ensure that you’re still under contract with them to avoid being shut off from the internet
- Cost: depending on which provider you use, you may be liable for fees when moving to a new residence. These fees will fluctuate, with the biggest costs coming from needing new infrastructure, such as fibre optic cables, or moving equipment, such as a TV satellite dish
- Comparison: even if you’re satisfied with your current broadband provider, comparing other packages and providers can open the door to better speeds and pricing. Use our comparison tool with your new postcode for instant access to all the best broadband deals in your area
Cancelling your current deal and switching to a new broadband deal for a new home
If you’ve found better deals with other broadband providers, it can be beneficial to cancel your current broadband contract when moving house. Here are some of the biggest factors you should consider before going ahead with a new deal.
- Comparison: your new provider should fit within your budget and offer adequate speeds for your household, whether it’s a standard or ultrafast connection. If you’re hoping to find some of the best cheap broadband deals, you can save money by opting for lower speeds and excluding additional features, such as a landline or TV service
- Cancellation fees: depending on how long is left on your current contract, you may be liable for a cancellation fee when moving house. The fee will depend on how much of your contract is left and which other features you signed up for, such as streaming service subscriptions, a landline or a sim card.
How do I transfer broadband to my new house?
Transferring your current broadband to a new home will depend on which broadband provider you’re working with. Some providers will allow you to transfer your contract to a new address at no extra cost, although the wait time varies among companies.
Most providers ask for at least one month’s notice to allow for the switch to take place on the day of your move. The earlier you inform your provider, the more likely you will be able to access the internet within the first few days at your new home.
Generally, your broadband provider will take most of the necessary steps to transfer your broadband to a new home. Some providers will offer you new equipment to take to your new residence, while others will ask that you take your existing equipment with you.
How do I switch broadband providers when moving home?
If you want to switch broadband providers instead of transferring your current provider to your new home, then you need to find a broadband provider in your area that will work for you. Here are some tips on switching broadband providers when moving house.
- Availability: find the best broadband provider in your area that provides adequate coverage for your postcode. Our comparison tool will show you some of the best broadband providers in your area
- Speeds: depending on the needs of your household, you may want to opt for a superfast or ultrafast broadband connection. A house with multiple people and intensive internet habits, such as streaming or video conferencing, will require faster speeds than someone living alone. To find out how to measure your current broadband speeds, consult our guide
- Cost: you may find that different broadband providers offer similar services for a cheaper monthly cost. Some of the best cheap broadband deals come with no upfront fees and discounts on the first few months of your contract. Consider your budget and use our comparison tool to find the most affordable deals that will work for you
- Reputation and customer service: if a deal looks too good to be true, it may be from an unreputable provider; ensure that your new broadband provider is reliable and has an effective customer service team. A dedicated customer support line or online chat feature can help resolve any issues you may encounter quickly and easily
- Rewards and perks: some of the benefits of signing up for a new broadband package are the rewards and perks that come with it. Some providers offer incentives for new customers, ranging from gift cards to exclusive deals
How do I set up broadband in my new home?
Depending on what type of broadband package you choose and which provider you’re working with, you may be able to set up your own broadband. These steps will vary among providers, but here’s what to expect when installing broadband in your new home.
- Find a spot for your wifi router that will offer good coverage to all the rooms in your house. Objects such as cordless phones, baby monitors and fish tanks can interfere with your wifi signal, so aim to plug in your router at least one metre away from them
- Plug the cables into the wifi hub. If you’re unsure which cables to use, your broadband provider should offer instructions either in the box or on its website
- Plug the microfilter into the master socket located on the wall. The look of the socket and cables will depend on your broadband provider
- Turn on your wifi hub. Lights will indicate whether the hub is connected to the wifi
- Connect your devices to your wifi router. Most wifi hubs will have the network name and password located on the bottom or side of the hub, with some offering connection via QR code
Some broadband packages will require an engineer to install the relevant hardware. This is most common if you need to install fibre optic cables or another piece of equipment, such as a TV satellite dish.
How do I get broadband before my new internet is installed?
If you find that your new broadband provider won’t be able to supply you with internet access on your move-in day, there are a few options you can utilise in the meantime.
- Mobile data: depending on your internet habits, you can use your mobile data while waiting for your broadband to be installed. You should consider how much mobile data you have available and what costs you may incur if you go over your data allowance. You can also tether a tablet or laptop to your phone to extend internet access to other devices
- Dongle: if you work from home and require a stable internet connection to your laptop or desktop, investing in a dongle can be beneficial. Dongles can come with either a fixed contract or a pay-as-you-go model, allowing for flexibility
- No-contract broadband: while not every provider offers no-contract broadband deals, you can still find a selection of deals from providers such as NOW Broadband and Virgin Media