Current Manchester United players, including captain Harry Maguire, were seen arriving at the funeral of United legend Bobby Charlton in Manchester on Monday, 13 November.

Alongside Maguire were Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton.

Manchester stars of the past also paid their respects, including Roy Keane and Nicky Butt.

Both played under Sir Alex Ferguson, also in attendance.

Most of United’s squad were absent due to being on international duty, and current United manager Erik ten Hag was unable to attend due to an “unbreakable and long-standing personal committment in the Netherlands.”