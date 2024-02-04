Police praise public who tried to help Esther Martin during dog attack in Jaywick

Police have praised members of the public who tried to get into a house and help a grandmother who was killed in a dog attack in Jaywick on Saturday, 3 February.

Esther Martin, from Woodford Green in London, was attacked by two dogs at a property in Hillman Avenue.

The 68-year-old, who was visiting her 11-year-old grandson, died at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin of Essex Police said: “[Officers’] unflinching bravery and professionalism ensured that there is no ongoing threat to the people of Essex, both dogs were destroyed inside the house.

“I would also like to thank local people who tried to get into the house to help Esther Martin, you should be proud.”