Endangered turtle released after three-month recovery in Australia

The rescue and rehabiliation of an endangered female loggerhead turtle is a success after her release, in a collaborative effort between SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium and Australia Zoo.

Originally found stranded on mud flats, Tallulah was suffering from floating syndrome and in poor condition. She first underwent initial care at Australia Zoo before transferring to SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast for the final stages of her recovery.

Members from both teams waved goodbye to Tallulah at Bribie island, where she swam off into the ocean.