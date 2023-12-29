Shanghai landmarks disappear as thick fog engulfs city

Severe fog has engulfed Shanghai and parts of China as people have been warned to brace for travel disruptions (29 December).

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued its first red alert for fog since 2017, with more than 600 flights being delayed.

Tourists can be seen trying to capture pictures of Shanghai landmarks, which are barely visible due to the fog.

The severe weather was due to high humidity and poor atmospheric diffusion conditions, the forecaster said.

Dense fog predicted in parts of Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shanghai led to low visibility of less than 200 metres and less than 50 metres in some areas.