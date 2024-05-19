Firefighters battle raging flames after bus catches fire in southwest London

A London bus was engulfed by flames and reduced to a blackened shell as dozens of firefighters rushed to put out the blaze on Saturday 18 May.

Five fire engines and 30 firefighters scrambled to the scene in Twickenham, south west London, at around 1.30pm as black smoke billowed into the air.

All passengers and the driver managed to escape unharmed, the London Fire Brigade said.

“There were no reported injuries. Enquires continue alongside London Fire Brigade colleagues,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson added.