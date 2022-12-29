NHS and Windrush generation celebrated in new coin collection from Royal Mint

The Windrush generation and the NHS will be celebrated in new commemorative coins for 2023, bearing King Charles III’s official coinage portrait.

The unveiling of the new collection symbolises one of the biggest changes to UK coins since decimalisation, the Royal Mint said.

Collectors will see UK coins make their transition from portraits of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, to the effigy of the King.

Commemorative coins will also be released to mark the life and work of JRR Tolkien and the centenary of the Flying Scotsman.

