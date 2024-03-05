An ammunition supplier testified that he did not provide live rounds to the Rust film set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Seth Kenney took the stand on Monday (4 March) at the trial of armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of the cinematographer.

The Albuquerque-based movie firearms and ammunition supplier told the trial he only provided inert dummy rounds to the Western film set in New Mexico.

He was handling live rounds from another production at the time.

The trial continues.