Kourtney Kardashian Barker reminded new mothers that their bodies are “beautiful at all stages” in an Instagram story.

She said, “The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic.

“You are beautiful... Just a little reminder (for me too).”

The star, 44, gave birth to her son with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 48, last year (November 1).

The couple has been open about their journey to having their baby, named Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Rocky Thirteen is Kourtney’s fourth child, having already had Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Scott Disick, 40.