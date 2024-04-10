Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:06
Kourtney Kardashian shares heartfelt message to new mothers after welcoming child with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker reminded new mothers that their bodies are “beautiful at all stages” in an Instagram story.
She said, “The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic.
“You are beautiful... Just a little reminder (for me too).”
The star, 44, gave birth to her son with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 48, last year (November 1).
The couple has been open about their journey to having their baby, named Rocky Thirteen Barker.
Rocky Thirteen is Kourtney’s fourth child, having already had Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Scott Disick, 40.
Up next
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:09
Chad Daybell’s trial for murder begins with opening statements
00:44
Serial purse-snatcher caught red-handed after New York police chase
00:44
Post Office is ‘a dead duck and beyond saving’, says Alan Bates
01:54
Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel
00:40
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock makes Paris pledge ahead of retirement
02:16
Guardiola proud of City’s Bernabeu performance after thrilling draw
00:49
Mikel Arteta expresses the biggest lesson from 2-2 draw against Bayern
00:35
Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card mocked by Saudi Pro League rivals
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27