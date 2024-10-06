Donald Trump took to the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he asked “Isn’t it nice to have a president that doesn’t need a teleprompter?” while speaking next to one on Saturday (5 October), repeating a line he used at a Michigan rally.

Speaking at the site where he was nearly assassinated in July, the former president declared: “Not that I use the teleprompters too much... We don’t need it. This one was right smack in the sun.”

Minutes earlier, Mr Trump appeared to read off the teleprompter as he introduced Elon Musk on stage in Butler, describing how the billionaire “created the first major American car company in generations.”