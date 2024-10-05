Dolly Parton pledges personal $1m donation to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Dolly Parton announced a personal donation of $1m (£761,660) towards Hurricane Helene relief efforts, declaring it was time for her to "step up again."

The Category 4 storm caused widespread destruction and claimed more than 200 lives including one-month-old twin babies in Thomson, Georgia.

Speaking outside a Walmart in her home state of Tennessee on Friday, the 78-year-old explained that the money would come from her own bank account and her local commercial ventures, including Dollywood amusement park - would match the donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation.

Walmart had announced an increase in its recovery efforts funding to $10m (£7.6m).