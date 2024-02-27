Dave Bautista has revealed working alongside Dune: Part Two castmates Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya and Florence Pugh was “intimidating” - and that he was left starstruck by Josh Brolin.

The former WWE star, who is well known for appearances of his own in Guardians of the Galaxy, reprises the role of Glossu Rabban in Dune - and shared big praise for his co-star.

“God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin,” Bautista told People magazine while walking the red carpet in New York City.

“I love him as a performer, as a human being.”