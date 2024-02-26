Richard Madeley clashes with Tory minister over Lee Anderson’s comments

Richard Madeley accused Transport Secretary Mark Harper of not answering a “simple” question on whether Lee Anderson’s comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan were Islamophobic in a heated exchange on Good Morning Britain on Monday (26 February).

Mr Anderson had the Conservative whip removed over the weekend after he claimed that “Islamists” have “got control” of the London mayor.

Mr Madeley asked Mr Harper several times if Mr Anderson’s claims were Islamophobic, but the MP would not give a straight answer.

Mr Madeley asked: “Was it Islamophobic, straight answer, yes or no?

“I am giving you an opportunity to answer a straight question.

“Would you just answer?”