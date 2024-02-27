One Day star reveals why he almost didn’t audition for role

One Day star Jonny Weldon has revealed he almost didn’t audition for the role of Ian in the smash hit Netflix show.

The 30-year-old actor explained how it was his wife who persuaded him to take the role and shared how he had to audition while on holiday.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Monday (26 February), Weldon said: “We were in the Isle of Arran and it was one of those holidays where you turn your phone off and turn off your emails.

“I was about to start a theatre role at the same time and my agent was like ‘If you are a bit busy, just think about it.”