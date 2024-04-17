Taylor Swift teases ‘timetable’ for The Tortured Poets Department album in new video

Taylor Swift has teased the “timetable” for her new album The Tortured Poets Department, in a new Instagram video.

A clip, shared to the singer’s 283 million followers on Wednesday (17 April), shows a room with crumbled paper on the floor and a series of records.

The camera then leads viewers down a white corridor and into a room with the name The Tortured Poets Department on it.

On the wall the date 19 April is starred along with the words, “The Tortured Poets Department Release Day”.

Underneath is a note that reads, “8pm. ET. Music video release!!”.