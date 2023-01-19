Hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles have emerged from nests along the border of Brazil and Bolivia in the world’s largest single gathering of the reptiles.

Around 80,000 females congregated on the beaches of the Guaporé/Inténez River to dig nests and lay eggs.

“The annual nesting and hatching of the giant South American river turtle is one Earth’s great natural spectacles,” Camila Ferrara, aquatic turtle specialist for the Wildlife Conservation Society Brazil Program, said.

“It is visually stunning, but also extremely important ecologically to the western Amazon ecosystem.”

