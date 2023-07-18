The BBC is “in contact with the person behind the Huw Edwards allegations”, director-general Tim Davie has told MPs.

Appearing in front of a parliamentary committee as the broadcaster faces the fallout of allegations that one of its presenters paid a young person for sexually explicit photos, Mr Davie also said a fact-finding investigation could take “months”.

“I can only go so far because I want to protect privacy here, let me just say since that weekend... we have been in touch with the complainant,” Mr Davie said.

“Obviously we want to be engaged and appropriately listening and understanding concerns.”