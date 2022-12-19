Brixton Academy: Second woman dies after fatal crowd crush during Asake concert

A second woman has passed away following a fatal crowd crush during a concert at the Brixton Academy last week.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday, 19 December, after she was critically injured during the Asake gig.

Met Police say Ms Hutchinson was working as a contracted security provider for the concert on Thursday, 15 December.

It follows the death of mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, aged 33. Police say both fatally injured women were in the foyer.

A 21-year-old, who was also in the foyer, remains in critical condition.

Sign up for our newsletters.