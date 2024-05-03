Footage shows the moment police in riot gear broke through a barricaded door of the Portland State University library, which had been occupied by Gaza protesters.

The Millar Library at PSU had been occupied since Monday 29 April and police arrested at least 22 demonstrators on Thursday evening as they cleared the building.

In the footage, pro-Palestine messages are seen graffitied on the walls.

Another video shared by the Portland Police Bureau on social media claimed officers encountered “numerous barricades. improvised weapons and DIY armour” once inside the library.

Police also confirmed that those items were not used on officers.