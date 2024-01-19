Trump claims he prevented ‘nuclear holocaust’ in newly released deposition video

Donald Trump claimed that he prevented a “nuclear holocaust” while speaking in his New York City civil deposition video.

The new footage from an April 2023 deposition was released on Friday, 19 January, in response to a freedom of information request.

In the clip, the former President said: “I was very busy. I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives.

“I think you would’ve had nuclear holocaust if I didn’t deal with North Korea. I think you would’ve had a nuclear war if I weren’t elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth,” he added.