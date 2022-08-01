Smoke billows from fire near Heathrow airport as plane comes in to land

Approximately 100 firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out in near Heathrow airport on Monday, 1 August.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that fifteen fire engines were attending a grass fire near Hatton Road in Feltham, west London.

“Around six hectares of land is alight. The fire is producing a large amount of smoke. Residents in the local area should keep their windows and doors closed,” LFB said.

This video shows a plane coming in to land at Heathrow as smoke from the blaze billows nearby.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.