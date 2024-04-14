Iran launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning (14 April).

Residents reported seeing missiles in the sky and hearing explosions, likely from interceptions above the Jordanian capital.

The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel.

Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

Iran had been threatening to attack Israel after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.