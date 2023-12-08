‘Porch pirate’ steals package containing more than $1000 in Apple Watches

A "porch pirate" wearing an Amazon jacket was caught on camera stealing a package police say contained more than $1,000 in Apple Watches.

Gloucester Township Police Department shared footage showing a man dressed in a two-tone blue jacket stealing the delivery from a home in the Valleybrook Development in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

He then returns to a blue sedan parked close to the property.

The police department has urged anyone who recognises the mask-wearing suspect to get in touch.