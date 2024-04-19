Rishi Sunak donned a red apron and goggles as he got to work cutting keys on a visit to Timpsons following his pledge to end the UK’s “sick note culture”.

The prime minister today (19 April) announced a new “moral mission” to reform the welfare system, as he warned the number of economically inactive young people in Britain was a “tragedy”.

But he was forced to deny his plans lacked compassion and were about saving money, as he faced accusations of “hostile rhetoric” and a “full-on assault on disabled people”.