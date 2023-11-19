England footballers banter over favourite hot drinks as team head to North Macedonia

The England men’s football players shared some light banter on the important topic of coffee as they headed for North Macedonia on Sunday (19 November).

The players revealed their go-to drinks, but were not all in agreement at which tasted the best.

Harry Kane revelaed his favourite tipple is an oat milk flat white, while Marcus Rashford opted for a hot chocolate.

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish both chose a cappucino.

Jordan Pickford seemed to divide the group and instead of opting for coffee, chose Yorkshire Tea with two sugars and lots of milk.

England take on North Macedonia in the European Championship Qualifying match on Monday (20 November).