Argos has revealed its top toys for Christmas 2024 – see the full list

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

The sun might still be shining (for now), but in the retail world at least, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. There are less than 100 days to go until the main event, which means that the eager among us are already starting to think about the perfect presents we want to buy our loved ones.

This is especially true for parents, carers, aunties, uncles and grandparents who want to please the little humans in their lives on Christmas morning. With so many options out there, from character-themed to interactive toys, it can be tricky to know what’s worth buying, particularly if your kids haven’t written their wish lists for Santa yet or are notoriously indecisive.

Luckily, leading retailer Argos has done all the hard work for you by revealing its list of must-have toys for 2024. The list of 20 products includes everything from nostalgic toys (think Hot Wheels and Furby) to interactive and character-themed toys that are great for imaginary play.

And, for those concerned about cost cutting this winter, prices start at £17 with the most expensive toy coming in at £89.99.

Nina Findley, director of toy buying at Argos says: “There’s a real mix of influences this Christmas, with simple, classic toys continuing to resonate and nostalgic favourites making a comeback. Mindfulness products for kids have stepped up hugely this year and we are seeing the continued influence of TV shows and movies really growing. It’s an exciting year.” Here are some of Argos’ top pick of toys, gadgets and games that are all the rage among little ones.

Bluey mega bundle home BBQ and family playset: Was £50, now £35, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

This giant playset is a must for young Bluey fans. Full of details like opening doors and a large wall panel that pulls down to form an amazing outdoor patio, as well as removable furniture and an entire family of figures, from Bluey and Bingo to Bandit (Dad) and Chilli (Mum). There’s even more fun to be had on the deck with Bandit’s BBQ playset.

Buy now

Polly Pocket dolphin rescue and play compact doll playsets: £16, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

An ideal gift for a stocking filler, this Polly Pocket dolphin rescue and play set has a dolphin-themed exterior with a fun fidget popper feature. Simply open the compact to discover an animal rescue center with two micro dolls and 12 accessories, from underwater pets to a revolving telescope.

Buy now

Barbie mini Barbie land five-ack fashionista dolls: £20, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Designed to surprise, Barbie fans will delight in finding five different dolls, each inside its own lipstick tube. Just twist the tube and watch a 1.5-inch Barbie doll rise up, with each bending at the waist and standing on a heart-shaped base which fits into any mini BarbieLand playset.

Buy now

Disney large Stitch plush: £30, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Know a fan of cuddly toys? Then this plush Disney Stitch is sure to be a hit. Seriously squeezable and made with ultrasoft materials, Stitch will make the perfect companion for snuggling while watching a movie or taking on a long car journey.

Buy now

Bey Blade xtreme battle set: £45, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

This Beyblade battle set has all your child needs to begin their quest for Beymastery. A real throwback to the Nineties, inside you’ll findthe Beystadium and two Beyblade spin tops to level up their playing. The set promises hours of exhilaration.

Buy now

Lego Marvel dancing Groot buildable animated toy: £40, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The ultimate toy for Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy fans, this Lego set allows your little one to build Groot, a beloved character from the franchise. The playset includes a buildable Groot in a flower pot, three different nameplates to attach to the pot, and accessories including headphones, sunglasses and extra leaves. Providing plenty of fun, the interactive toy can even dance at the turn of a handle.

Buy now

Bitzee Disney bitzee figures: £40, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

If your child loves Disney, bring the small screen to life with these interactive Bitzee figures, which are essentially digital pets. Inside the Bitzee pod, you can collect 30 iconic characters from Pixar and Disney favourites such as Finding Nemo, The Lion King and Moana. The more you interact and play, the star meter increases and you can attract more characters.

Buy now

Little Tikes dream machine with fairy tale collection: £50, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Bring storytime to life with Little Tikes’ story dream machine. Young children can watch, listen, and read along to their favorite stories with this experience, helping to develop reading skills and word recognition. The set includes three fairy tale stories, including The Ugly Duckling and The Princess and the Pea.

Buy now

Hot Wheels ultra shark car wash playset: Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Featured in the Netflix series Let’s Race, this set allows kids to drive the colour reveal vehicle over the ramp and into the shark’s mouth. Press the shark’s head to change the water colour and reveal the car’s deco. With realistic car wash details like a foam roller and movable gates, it will help with imaginative play.

Buy now

Furby aurora eletronic plush: £75, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

A trip down memory lane for those that will remember Furby’s from the 1990s, this curious little creature is an incredibly interactive toy friend with five voice activated modes,a glow in the dark feature and over 600 phrases, jokes, songs, and so much more to discover. Furby also responds to hugs, pats on the head, shaking, and feeding its pretend pizza charm.

Buy now

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mutatian station van: £40, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

As seen in the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem movie, this mutations van has room for six turtles. Simply place your favourite mutant in the mutation station, rotate the levels in the station and press the button on the van’s roof to reveal the new mutant. Complete with six 2.5in figures, they can either ride in the front seat of the van or in the back door.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on toys, offers on kids’ clothing and more, try the links below:

Looking for more gift inspiration? Read our round-up of the best gifts for six-year-olds that parents will love too