Destruction caused in Italy’s Tuscany region following deadly storms

Serious destruction has been left in the wake of a deadly thunderstorm in Italy's Tuscan region.

Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds blowing at more than 140 kmh hit parts of northern Italy this week.

Firefighters were filmed using machinery to clean up the destruction caused by the storm in Tuscany.

Vigili del Fuoco shared videos of the teams clearing fallen trees and branches, stabilizing electric systems, repairing damaged roofs, and rescuing motorists.

Italy's civil protection unit said the bad weather would sweep south overnight before issuing warnings for Friday 19 August for 11 of the country's 20 regions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.