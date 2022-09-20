Morfydd Clark is ‘phenomenal’ in The Rings of Power

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent says that Morfydd Clark’s “phenomenal” portrayal of Galadriel in Amazon’s The Rings of Power will give the audience “a character they can care about.”

The Lord of the Rings prequel takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth, with Clark taking the role of the young Galadriel.

Annabel says that with Clark at the helm, the show is “going in a good direction.”