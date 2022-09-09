The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin

This week, a deep dive into Prime Video’s new series based on the work of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, The Rings of Power.

Join Independent TV’s Eliza Ketcher and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Prime Video, Netflix , iPlayer and more.

Will The Rings of Power be a satisfying contribution to Tolkien adaptations? Is it a worthy competitor in the big budget fantasy face-off with Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.