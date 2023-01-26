Moment Disney World officially closes doors to Splash Mountain ride

Disney World’s famous Splash Mountain ride has officially closed.

Footage shows employees shutting the barn doors for the final time, while a crowd cheers in the background.

The attraction in Orlando, Florida, will be closed until next year as it prepares to relaunch as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.

Splash Mountain, based on the controversial 1946 Disney film Song of the South, has long been criticised for its problematic portrayal of the post-Civil War South and racist stereotypes.

The new ride will remain a log flume.

