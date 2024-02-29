Man rappels down deep well to rescue python in Thailand

Watch as a rescuer rappels down a deep well to save a trapped python in Thailand.

Footage shows the handler hanging on a safety rope tied to a car before being pulled up with the snake in the province of Uttaradit.

As he emerges from the well, another person grabs the python, holding the bar it is wrapped around at arm’s length before carrying it away.

The reptile was checked by vets before being released back into the wild.

Found throughout Southeast Asia, the reticulated python lives in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, causing them to come into conflict with humans.