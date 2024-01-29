Barnaby Webber’s mother says Grace O’Malley-Kumar is ‘forever her hero’

Barnaby Webber’s mother has said Grace O’Malley-Kumar will “forever be my hero” for trying to save her son during the Nottingham attack last June.

The two 19-year-old students were fatally stabbed by Valdo Calocane, who also killed school caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of 13 June 2023.

“Grace tried to save him and she could have run away, but she did not. She will forever be my hero for that,” Emma Webber said, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday 29 January.