The mother of Barnaby Webber, a 19-year-old university student who was stabbed to death by triple Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane, fought back tears, as she hit out at authorities for failing to stop him.

Emma Webber said the decision to accept Calocane’s manslaughter plea was an “insult”, when she and her husband David appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (29 January).

Calocane carried out his attacks in Nottingham city centre on 13 June last year, killing students Grace O’Malley Kumar, and Barnaby Webber, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.