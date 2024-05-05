New AI cameras catch hundreds of drivers on phones in just one week

More than 100 drivers across the Midlands have been caught using their phones while driving thanks to new AI technology.

The camera has been trialled along the A5 in Towcester, Northamptonshire, in a bid to crack down on ‘dangerous’ motorists, who currently receive six penalty points and a £200 fine for being caught.

Using a phone while driving has been illegal since 2003, and the new cameras speed up the process of being able to catch offenders, as they snap photos that can quickly be reviewed by officers.

180 drivers were also identified as not wearing seatbelts in the car.