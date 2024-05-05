Ed Sheeran parties with Ipswich Town fans in Miami as team gets promoted

Ed Sheeran is currently in Miami, but even the time difference didn’t stop him celebrating his beloved Ipswich Town FC being promoted.

The singer stumbled across some fellow fans at 7am in a hotel, and they partied together as Ipswich secured their place back in the Premiere League for the first time in 2002.

The team beat Huddersfield 2-0 on Saturday (4 May), sending their rivals down into League One.

Sheeran was later filmed calling the players to congratulate them on the win.