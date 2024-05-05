Lord of the Ring star Bernard Hill’s most memorable scenes following death aged 79

Lord of the Rings and Titanic star, Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79, his agent has confirmed.

The Manchester-born actor was best known for playing King Théoden in the fantasy trilogy, and took on the role of Captain Smith in Titanic in 1997.

However, his breakout role was in the BBC’s Boys From The Blackstuff in 1982.

Hill is the only actor to have appeared in more than one film that won 11 Academy Awards.

A statement from his family is expected shortly, and his cause of death is not yet known.