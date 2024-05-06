A man in Preston has been arrested for allegedly ‘facilitating illegal migration’ in the UK.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) say the man was advertising smuggling services on social media for those looking to come over from Turkey, with phones and documents seized at the property on Stefano Road.

“We have seen only in recent weeks how dangerous these crossings are,” Al Mullen of the NCA says.

As of late April, 6,265 people had crossed the Channel in small boats since the start of the year.