Dua Lipa addresses viral meme about her dancing in SNL monologue

Dua Lipa was on hosting duties for last night’s SNL (4 May), and took the opportunity to poke fun at haters who turned her into a meme.

Nodding to an old video of her dancing which became synonymous with the phrase “go girl, give us nothing”, the singer took a moment to assure fans her performance skills had improved.

“But I didn’t give you nothing, I gave you the greatest meme of all time”, she joked.