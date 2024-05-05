Britain’s Got Talent judges beg act to stop as gravity-defying stunt goes wrong

Britain’s Got Talent judges were left begging an act to “stop” during their performance last night (4 May), when their gravity-defying stunt very nearly caused an accident.

Serbat Troupe from Kazakhstan saw members balance on the heads of others using only one arm, and on the first attempt, saw one fall and barely make it down safely.

“End it there, end it there”, Amanda Holden begged, while fellow judge Bruno chimed in: “They don’t have to do it!”

However, the group were determined to keep going, and managed to pull it off at their second attempt.