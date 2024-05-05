1.6 million Madonna fans gather on Copacabana beach for historic free concert

1.6 million Madonna fans showed up to Brazil’s Copacabana beach last night (4 May) for the biggest concert of the singer’s career.

The free show was put on to mark the end of her ‘Celebration’ tour, which took fans on a journey through her 40-year career.

Fans camped out for days before the show took place on the sand, and Madonna could be seen wearing a balaclava in rehearsal images, to keep the show under wraps.

She was joined by Brazilian artists Anitta and Pabllo Vittar on stage, and played all of her biggest hits in the two-hour extravaganza.