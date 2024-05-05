Moment police uncover £150k cannabis farm hidden in Doncaster

Police have captured the moment that they uncovered a cannabis farm worth £150,000 in Kirk Sandall, near Doncaster.

A 45-year-old man had been charged in connection with the discovery, which included a vast array of plants, cables, and fans - that have since been destroyed.

Police received intel from the local community which helped them discover the farm, and when they arrived, it was spread across two rooms in an industrial building.

It’s thought 150 plants were in there.