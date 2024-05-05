Suella Braverman admits she regrets backing Rishi Sunak to become prime minister

Suella Braverman admits she “regrets” backing Rishi Sunak to become leader of the Conservatives, following a catastrophic defeat for the party in local elections.

“I want our party to win, I want us to beat this feeble Labour party”, she told the BBC, listing off the things Rishi Sunak had promised to deliver - and hadn’t. That included migration, gender ideology, and the European human rights convention.

“We’re not going to fix this problem unless we’re honest about it and change course.”