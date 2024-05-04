Young Olivia Rodrigo fans surprised with ‘kitchen concert’ after Co-op Live disaster

Young Olivia Rodrigo fans were surprised with a kitchen ‘concert’ just days after the singer’s Co-op Live concert was rescheduled due to technical issues.

The youngsters turned up at their grandparents’ house to find family members dressed as ‘security’, searching their belongings before leading them to the kitchen, where a ‘concert’ was set up, complete with decor and food.

Co-op Live cancelled Rodrigo’s Friday and Saturday (3 and 4 May) concerts just two days before they were due to take place following a string of problems with the venue.