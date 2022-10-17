Two Just Stop Oil activists have climbed the 190-foot Queen Elizabeth II bridge at Dartford, forcing the closure of the crossing early on Monday, 17 October.

This footage shows the pair atop the bridge at Dartford Crossing, which is the only road across the Thames east of London.

“We are gonna stay here until the government makes a meaningful statement that they will end new licensing and consents for oil and gas extraction in the UK,” the activist said.

In a press release, the environmental group revealed they expected the crossing to remain shut for “at least 24 hours.”

