Olly Murs fights back tears as he reveals struggle to bond with baby daughter

Olly Murs fought back tears as he revealed his struggle to bond with his newborn baby daughter.

The singer and his wife Amelia welcomed their first baby Madison back in April, when the former X Factor star was touring with Take That.

Appearing on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, released this week, the singer said: “I hadn’t had a chance to bond with Maddi and I didn’t know who she really was.

“There was a really big, like, I am going to get emotional. I don’t want to get emotional.”