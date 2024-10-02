Independent TV
Phillip Schofield throws ‘toxic enemies’ names into fire before running naked into sea
Phillip Schofield burnt a list of names of people he described as “toxic” before running into the sea naked in the final part of his TV documentary Cast Away.
Addressing the camera in the final episode on Wednesday (2 October), the former This Morning host said: “Over the course of my 10 days, I have written down all the things and all the people who were and are toxic in my life and so I have that now, it's there, that's it."
Throwing the names on paper into the fire, Schofield said: "And now the toxic bank is empty, and the goodness bank is full.”
