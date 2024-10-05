Biden sends message to Netanyahu over election influence

Joe Biden said Benjamin Netanyahu should remember that “no administration” has helped Israel more than his in a rare appearance in the White House briefing room on Friday, 4 October.

The US president was asked whether Israel’s prime minister is holding off on establishing a Gaza ceasefire deal to influence November’s US election.

After issuing terse words to Mr Netanyahu, Mr Biden added: “Whether he’s trying to influence the election, I don’t know - but I’m not counting on that.”